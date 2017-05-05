Local economy a big winner in new prison: Gulaptis

A CLARENCE Valley Council roundtable was briefed Thursday on how local businesses and people can be involved in the new prison, from construction through to operation by the NSW Government and Northern Pathways.

Northern Pathways is the consortium chosen to build and operate the 1700 bed prison to be built at Lavadia, south of Grafton.

The project is expected to inject around $560 million into the local economy over the next 20 years, create 1100 jobs during construction and 600 once operational.

>> RELATED STORY: Grafton jail to be biggest in Australia

Clarence Nationals MP, Chris Gulaptis, welcomed the presentation and said the NSW Government and Northern Pathways were committed to working with local subcontractors, businesses and tradespeople to ensure a significant portion of the construction is undertaken by people and businesses in the Clarence Valley region.

"Opportunities for local people to work in the prison during operation will also be identified including localised training and recruitment along with the creation of opportunities for local businesses during operations in the supply and delivery of goods and services", Mr Gulaptis said.

The presentation marked a significant milestone for the project, signifying the start of the next stage of community consultation.

"We're completing a social impact assessment to ensure we really understand how this project will impact the Clarence Valley community and I strongly encourage everyone to be a part", Mr Gulaptis said.

The project team and technical experts will be available to discuss the social impact assessment and answer questions at drop-in community information sessions at Grafton Shoppingworld between 9am and 1pm on Friday and 9am and 12pm on Saturday.

A Community Consultative Committee for the project will also be established in the coming months. To register your interest please email info@northernpathways .com.au or call 1800 449 848.

The stage two planning application is expected to be publically exhibited in mid-2017 and will cover design, construction and operation of the new prison, which will be a state-of-the-art facility focused on security and rehabilitation.

Those who would like to be a part of the social impact assessment, or who would like to know more about the project, should visit northernpathways. com.au for more information.

Northern Pathways is a consortium consisting of John Holland, Serco, John Laing and Macquarie Capital.