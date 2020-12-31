Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Find the Beat wins Race 7 at Coffs Harbour races
Find the Beat wins Race 7 at Coffs Harbour races
Sport

Locals big day out on track in the wet at Coffs

Geoff Newling
31st Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BRETT Bellamy and Ray Spokes combined to win another race on their home track when Jacuta speared to victory in today’s $22,000 Society Benchmark 66 Handicap (1315m).

Jacuta is a seven-year-old gelding son of deceased sire Sequalo. He was having his 42nd start today and notched his seventh win.

He was also having his first run back from a seven-month spell.

Brett Bellamy was confident due to a number of factors, one being that (in his experience) all Sequalos raced well fresh. He also had wet track form and is, of course, trained on the track.

Jacuta wins Race 4 for Brett Bellamy at Coffs Races. Photo: Trackside Photography
Jacuta wins Race 4 for Brett Bellamy at Coffs Races. Photo: Trackside Photography

“So he had a few pluses,” Brett Bellamy told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

He also jokingly offered another reason.

“His middle name is Thorpe,” he added in reference to swimming great Ian Thorpe.

“He’s a swimmer,” he continued about his gelding who has had a few little issues and some bad habits.

“Ray gave him a gun ride too,” he said of Spokes.

They again combined to win the $22,000 Velvets On Jetty Class 1 Handicap (1012m) with Find The Beat.
brett bellamy coffs harbour racing geoff newling horseracing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffee shop employee spat on by customer

        Premium Content Coffee shop employee spat on by customer

        News The incident was reported to police after the alleged offender continued to make threats to the staff member.

        REVEALED: Your guide to 2020 New Year’s Eve in Clarence

        Premium Content REVEALED: Your guide to 2020 New Year’s Eve in Clarence

        News It may be a different celebration, but there’s still plenty on to ring in the new...

        Will changes green light manufactured home estate?

        Premium Content Will changes green light manufactured home estate?

        News New graphics provided in the submission show a completely different layout to the...

        Daily Catch-Up: December 31, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: December 31, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.