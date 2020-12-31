Locals big day out on track in the wet at Coffs

BRETT Bellamy and Ray Spokes combined to win another race on their home track when Jacuta speared to victory in today’s $22,000 Society Benchmark 66 Handicap (1315m).

Jacuta is a seven-year-old gelding son of deceased sire Sequalo. He was having his 42nd start today and notched his seventh win.

He was also having his first run back from a seven-month spell.

Brett Bellamy was confident due to a number of factors, one being that (in his experience) all Sequalos raced well fresh. He also had wet track form and is, of course, trained on the track.

Jacuta wins Race 4 for Brett Bellamy at Coffs Races. Photo: Trackside Photography

“So he had a few pluses,” Brett Bellamy told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

He also jokingly offered another reason.

“His middle name is Thorpe,” he added in reference to swimming great Ian Thorpe.

“He’s a swimmer,” he continued about his gelding who has had a few little issues and some bad habits.

“Ray gave him a gun ride too,” he said of Spokes.

They again combined to win the $22,000 Velvets On Jetty Class 1 Handicap (1012m) with Find The Beat.