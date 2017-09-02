Locals cheer for Mexican on Coutts Cup day

Ben Looker on Mexican Mountain (inside) just holds out Peter Graham aboard Cantillate in the Coutts Crossing Cup.

HORSE RACING: Top local jockey Ben Looker didn't think he had done enough, but a good partisan local crowd had no doubt that his ride Mexican Mountain had done enough to take out the Coutts Tavern Coutts Crossing Cup.

With many in the stands jumping for joy at the $5.10 winner, and even a few smiles from the committee room, the local 7yo chestnut gelding lead from the outset, holding on over the 1406m journey over fast-finishing Cantillate, ridden by Peter Graham.

"I actually though I got beat right on the post,” Looker said.

"I was paddling a touch late, and a lot of the other horses were hitting the line full of running, but it was a good win.

"He led, so he had to set the tempo and he was there to be beat, but today they couldn't.”

The win gave the John Shelton trained horse its fourth win from 40 career starts, and is the first placing in its six race preparation that started at the Gold Coast in late June.

Looker, who rode a double on the day, saluting earlier in Race 3 board "I Too Can Dance” said it was a horse he'd won twice on before had always shown a lot of promise as a young horse and had a few tricks, but was too good on the day.

"There didn't seem to be a lot of speed on paper, and he does naturally race in a forward position,” he said.

"When I jumped as good as I did, and there was no speed on, I was happy to go out at my tempo, and it was a good win.”

The raceday marked the return of trainer Wayne "Henry” Lawson to the track, after serving a 15-month suspension when excessive levels of cobalt were found in his runner "Stella's Chance”.

The horse was one of a team brought to the meeting, and ran a gallant fourth in the Coutts Crossing Cup.

There was near drama averted before the final race of the day, when the Morgan Butler trained "Australia Art” threw its rider just after leaving the parade ring.

It continued down the track riderless, pulling up just before it crash through a railing, and was restrained by handlers.

Jockey Kirk Matheson was able to remount the horse, which ran seventh behind winner Supreme Willy.