Coffin donated for funeral of girl crushed by tyre

FLY HIGH ANGEL: Lily Dorrough's funeral will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church at 10.30am on Friday, August 30. The public is invited and encouraged to wear purple, Lily's favourite colour.

A SEA of purple will flood St Paul's Anglican Church next Friday to remember the life of "cheeky" and loveable Lily Dorrough.

The sudden death of the seven-year-old at a Roma workplace last Tuesday left the southwest community heartbroken, with hundreds expected to attend Lily's funeral splashed out in her favourite colour.

Lily's mum, Nerissa Higgs, told The Western Star the community's generosity had been a beacon of light during every parent's worst nightmare.

"I'm not working at the moment and I don't have an income, but that was never my concern," she said.

"My biggest fear was not being able to give Lily a proper send off. "In only a week, there's already been enough raised for Lily's funeral.

"There's no words to thank people - how do you thank people who have given so much?"

Maranoa businesses have rallied behind the grief-stricken family, with Kings Stonemasonry offering to donate Lily's headstone.

Ms Higgs has been left in awe of the kindness of complete strangers.

"It wasn't even a local who donated the headstone, this family didn't even know me or Lily," Ms Higgs said.

"Then when I went to the funeral home, I was told that Lily's coffin had already been paid for by an anonymous person.

"They wouldn't tell me who it was, all I found out is the people were from Toowoomba.

"I'm just so touched by everyone's generosity, it's been a massive financial burden lifted."

Lily had been playing outside a workplace after school, where she was with her dad, when a tyre fell on her about 5.45pm.

"It's a horrible thing that should have never happened, not to a little kid," Ms Higgs said.

"No parent should have to go through something like this, and you never think it could happen to your child."

Lily's funeral will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church at 10.30am next Friday, with all the public invited to attend.

Workplace Health and Safety officers are continuing their investigation.