Locals look for big win to give it away

WINNING HAND: Brad Layton of South Grafton News and Gifts gets ready for the big rush on lotteries this week as they give away major prizes of a combined $100m. Adam Hourigan

WHILE the idea of winning $40 million in Lotto might sound like a dream, for many of Brad Layton's prospective winners at South Grafton News and Gifts, he finds they would be willing to give a lot of their winnings away, particularly to people who work 'on the land'.

Mr Layton said he would experience an increase in trade this week as three lotteries give away a combined $100m in first prizes.

"People say it's so much money, they want to help out others in the country because that sort of money can change a lot in our community,” he said.

"I've had people come in say they'd split the money and just let it roll over and constantly pay for feed and water for those out west.”

Mr Layton said Powerball, which has jackpotted to $40m alongside last night's Oz Lotto draw, was the most popular game in Grafton, and had given away the most to players as well.

"We don't see people overspending though. If they usually spend $12 they might spend $16 this week,” he said.

"The increase comes in our small tickets - they just want to be in the draw.

And while many people have their own superstitions and secret numbers, Mr Layton said this week's jackpots had coincided with another popular date.

"It was Friday the 13th recently, and a lot of people came in then to buy tickets for these dates,” he said.

The South Grafton newsagency has had plenty of winners over the years, but Mr Layton said he'd never had to tell anyone the good news.

"Lotteries do all that now - although we still have some unclaimed money, including $39,000 from December two years ago, so registration is important.”

And while he potentially may hold the hopes and dreams of his customers from behind the counter, Mr Layton said he's not averse to having a go himself.

"Absolutely. I'm in every one,” he laughed.

Last night's Oz Lotto and tomorrow's Powerball jackpot stand at $40m, while Saturday Lotto this week is valued at $20m.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega jackpot also stands at $15m.