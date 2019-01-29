Locals produce the goods on Grafton's upgraded track

Wayne Lawson gelding Dominant Crown storms across the line to win by a length in the Benchmark 60 at Grafton.

RACING: Grafton trainers were the big winners when racing returned to Clarence River Jockey Club on Sunday.

Local trainers took out four of the seven races on the AHA Family Fun Race Day and finished among the placings in the remaining three.

Winners included Wayne Lawson's Dominant Crown who was first up in the open handicap, Scott Henley-trained maiden winner Boyles, Jason Reilly's Chantilly Chateau in the stayer's race and Jophn Shelton's Cool Prince in the Benchmark 66 Hcp.

Add in Dwayne Schmidt's Seduction almost lunging to victory in the last and it was a great day for local trainers according to chief executive officer Michael Beattie (right).

"A head difference in the last and we have five of the seven races, that is a massive effort,” Beattie said. "There is no clearer indication of the health of racing in a town than the success of locals at their meeting.”

It was the first time horses had run on the CRJC track since early December and with a full upgrade over the break, Beattie was impressed with the way the surface held up on a hot day.

"I thought the track raced fantastic after its annual rejuvenation through the Christmas period,” he said. "Given the circumstances of how hot it was on the day, I thought the crowd was really positive as well.”