Locals warned of puppy selling scammers

TWEED Byron Police have issued a warning after a women was almost conned into buying a non-existent puppy last weekend.

On Sunday May 10, the victim came across a website selling Cavoodle puppies. She made some enquiries on purchasing a puppy from this site and after several emails and photos from the seller, decided to purchase one of the litter.

She deposited a large amount of money into the fraudsters bank account, but after a few more emails, the victim became suspicious and began asking more questions. The following day she contacted her bank and requested the transfer be cancelled.

Subsequent enquiries by the victim and police have confirmed that the seller is fraudulent. Police are currently conducting enquiries into the attempted fraud.

Scamwatch has recently warned of fraudsters taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak, and targeting lonely Australians who may be wanting a pet for company.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) run website took to twitter in March after a puppy scam cost one buyer $1700, encouraging prospective pet owners to research the seller and meet the puppy before making the purchase.

Australians have lost $700 000 due to COVID-19 related scams.

According to their website, Scamwatch has received over 2000 coronavirus-related scam reports with over $700 000 in reported losses since the outbreak of COVID-19. Common scams include phishing for personal information, online shopping, and superannuation scams.

If anyone has any information that may assist Police relating to the attempted fraud investigation last weekend, please contact Tweed Heads Police Station on (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you have been scammed or have seen a scam, you can make a report on the Scamwatch website, and find more information about where to get help.