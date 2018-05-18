LOCK AND LOAD: Former Wallabies lock coming to Clarence

FULL HEAD OF STEAM: Former Australian Wallabies lock Mark Chisholm will be making a special journey to the Clarence Valley as he reconnects with family, and joins the Grafton Redmen to celebrate 50 years.

FULL HEAD OF STEAM: Former Australian Wallabies lock Mark Chisholm will be making a special journey to the Clarence Valley as he reconnects with family, and joins the Grafton Redmen to celebrate 50 years. Steve Holland/AAP

RUGBY UNION: Former Wallaby and Brumbies lock Mark Chisholm has been out of the game for close to a year but admits he still has a burning desire to take to the field.

The problem is his 36-year-old battered body and lack of a decent pair of footy boots could hold him back from reliving his past glories.

Chisholm will be a guest speaker at the Grafton Redmen's 50-year Reunion Dinner on May 26 along with Wallaroos and Fox Sports rugby commentator Mollie Gray.

"I've been retired now for a year but I'm starting to get that itch to pull the boots back on again,” Chisholm admitted.

"I've been invited to play a few games in the over-35s but I have literally ran my body into the ground. Also I've given all my boots to Scotty (Scott Kroehnert) and the Redmen Club.”

Thanks to the annual Redmen Ruck'n'ball and a match made in heaven, Chisholm has a close connection with Grafton rugby.

"My brother-in-law Scott married my sister Stacey who is a physiotherapist at the Grafton Hospital. I think they actually met each other at the Grafton Rugby Club's annual ball,” Chisholm said.

For Chisholm, his career has been a remarkable journey representing at the highest level and playing with and against some of the greatest players to lace up a boot.

He won 58 caps for his country, played over a 100 games for the ACT Brumbies, captained French side Bayonne for three seasons and took the field on 18 occasions for Irish club heavyweights Munster.

With rugby still running strongly through his veins, Chisholm is never far away from the game he loves and after announcing his retirement, has been heavily involved with the Classic Wallabies Program.

"The Classic Wallabies is designed to give former players a sense of community, support and opportunities post-retirement,” he said.

The reunion is being held at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, May 26 commencing at 6.30pm.

Tickets for the dinner are $60 and can be purchased from McKimms Real Estate with the cut-off date being Monday, May 21.

There is also a meet-and-greet with both players at the Jacaranda Hotel on the Friday night.