Lock to get the chop for leukaemia fundraiser

CUT FOR A CAUSE: Hairdresser Tara Mooney and Maclean Bowling Club bartender Natalie White, who will get her hair cut for charity on Friday. Contributed

FOR ANYONE who knows Natalie White, the idea the Maclean Bowling Club bartender losing her locks is outrageous.

However when some anonymous regulars offered to stump up a very generous sum of money for Ms White to get a pixie cut to go towards their UGLY Bartender Leukaemia Foundation fundraiser, it was enough to change her mind.

"I'm really nervous, I've had long hair all my life, but it's for a good cause so it's worth it,” she said.

"When they first said they'd donate a lot of money to the fundraiser if I cut my hair I didn't think they were serious. They're always joking around and having a bit of fun, but when they said they were serious I had to think about it.

"I couldn't knock it back, so it will be a fresh new start for me. My daughter cut her hair off for Shave for a Cure last year, so she is my inspiration for this.”

Ms White's hair will be cut by her hairdresser Tara Mooney tonight at 6.30pm at the Maclean Bowling Club's barbecue area as part of their UGLY Bartender fundraiser which supports the Leukaemia Foundation.

The Club's staff have organised barefoot bowls ($5 per person), sausage sizzle, slushies, raffle and lucky door prizes as well as live entertainment with 2Way Street.

"We want to see everyone get dressed up as ugly as possible to raise awareness and money for the Leukaemia Foundation,” Ms White said.

"There's a few patrons who said they will be dressing up, so hopefully we can get a good crowd come along and enjoy the night.”

The UGLY Bartender fundraiser is on tonight from 6pm at the Maclean Bowling Club.