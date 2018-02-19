LOCKDOWN: Student choked, thrown to ground

THEIR son was choked and thrown to the ground, yet police were called on them after they entered the grounds at Grafton High School to retrieve him.

"I got a phone call saying that my 12-year-old child had been choked by an older student and that the school was pretty much doing nothing about it, so, myself and his father came to the school," the boy's mother said.

"When we got there, we found our son crying hysterically out the front of the school."

However, before they could reach him, it is understood the boy ran back inside the school grounds.

"Myself and his father chased after him around the school grounds and multiple school staff asked to stop, but we decided not to stop because my child's safety is more important," she said.

The chase ended at the back of the school's office, by which time, a lockdown had been called due to the boy's parents running around the school without permission.

"We were confronted by the principal and I asked him what was going on. He told me that he still hadn't had time to find out what the full story was and had to look into it," she said.

"I then said if it's not handled appropriately, then I'll handle it myself. Then I was asked to leave the school grounds."

It is understood the police were called to the school when the lockdown occurred and were unable to take the matter further due to the incident occurring on school grounds.

The mother and other family members who had arrived at the school were visibly upset by this outcome.

"It's ridiculous when the student is 10 times bigger than my child," the mother later said.

According to students from the school, the incident transpired from a self-defence lesson earlier in the day. While students tried the new moves out at lunchtime, it allegedly went too far, causing the Year 7 boy to be choked.

It is unclear at this stage what the outcome is for the student who allegedly caused the assault.