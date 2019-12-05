Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has had to lock herself in an ambulance after a terrifying incident on the Gold Coast overnight.
A woman has had to lock herself in an ambulance after a terrifying incident on the Gold Coast overnight.
Crime

Locked in ambulance after carjack terror

by Greg Stolz
5th Dec 2019 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOOD samaritan had to lock herself inside an ambulance with paramedics after a crash victim she went to help tried to carjack her.

The frightening incident happened on the Gold Coast overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman stopped about 11.30pm on Captain Cook Close at Arundel where a car had crashed into a shallow gully.

She called an ambulance and tried to help the victim only for him to try to steal her car keys.

The QAS spokesman said the woman and paramedics were forced to lock themselves inside the ambulance in fear as the man tried to force his way in.

"It was a pretty awful experience for someone who was just trying to do the right thing," the spokesman said.

"To behave in his way towards a Good Samaritan was quite disgraceful."

The man ran off after the incident and was being hunted by police.

More Stories

Show More
carjacking car stolen crime good samaritan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Closing date revealed for old Grafton jail

        premium_icon Closing date revealed for old Grafton jail

        News THE closing date has been released, with staff uncertain of their employment future

        POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        News The list continues as we get closer to the top 10. Who will make it in today’s...

        Free breakfast to free mind from fires

        premium_icon Free breakfast to free mind from fires

        News Fresh from facing a fire distaster himself, Harwood Hotel owner wants to help...

        Myall Creek blaze burns through 114,700 hectares

        Myall Creek blaze burns through 114,700 hectares

        News RFS says people should prepare to activate bush fire survival plans