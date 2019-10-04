LOCKED IN: Exciting changes for new Premier League season

IT'S BACK: The North Coast Cricket Council Premier League is back for it's second season.

WITH their Nike, Steeden, Sherrin or Gilbert now in the corner of the garage, the Kookaburra has flown back into the ball of choice for many athletes across the Coffs Coast.

After the birth of the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League in 2018/19, the competition is back this season with some exciting new changes.

Star Hotel, Coutts-Coffs Colts and Diggers are no longer competing, with three new sides ready to take the summer by storm.

Northern Districts continues Woolgoolga's brilliant resurgence into North Coast sport this year and will fly the flag for Woopi in its debut outing in the premier league.

Coffs Harbour Cricket, a merger between Colts, Diggers and Nana Glen, will form a side and Valleys, consisting of Macksville, Nambucca Heads, Urunga, Bellingen and Dorrigo, will also compete.

Powerhouses Harwood and Sawtell are the only two remaining sides from last year.

"The competition should be stronger this year because of the mergers," NCCC secretary Dave Horseman said.

"Based on last year you'd say Harwood and Sawtell will start as favourites, but we're hoping the other teams step up and give them a run for their money.

"A lot of teams want to develop their kids so they have something to strive for and this gives them a pathway to play with and against the best players in the region."

The Premier League gets underway on October 12 and the competition is still after a naming rights sponsor.

The NCCC are also seeking a sponsor for their academy.

The council covers a region from Macksville to Iluka. If you're interested contact Dave Horseman on 0418 663 309.

The Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association season is also about to get underway and people are encouraged to get in contact with their nearest club to get involved.