LOCKED IN: Return dates for winter sporting codes
AS WE emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, community sport is as important as ever in helping us return to the lives we know and love.
After the NSW Government announced a return date for all community sport on July 1, here’s where each code stands.
FOOTBALL
FOOTBALL has been one of the more efficient codes as they emerge from the COVID-19 break and as a result, will be the first code back with games from Friday, July 3.
NETBALL
GRAFTON and Lower Clarence Netball Associations have moved quickly to provide what is almost a full season, excluding finals, for their senior and junior sides.
Netball will also return this weekend, with games in Maclean and Grafton from Saturday morning, July 4.
RUGBY LEAGUE
A HEAVY cloud of doubt remains over the 2020 Group 2 season after a dramatic week off the field, but the Group 1 and Group 2 juniors are aiming for a July 18 return to play.
Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League is looking to follow a similar blueprint, but are yet to confirm any fixtures.
RUGBY UNION
WHILE Yamba Buccaneers have pulled their senior team from the Far North Coast Rugby competition this year, junior Buccaneers, Grafton Redmen and Iluka Cossacks are still interested.
Much like junior rugby league, rugby union competitions have set a July 18 return date to give time for sides to prepare for the contact sport.
HOCKEY
GRAFTON Hockey Association has had a tough time securing the numbers for the 2020 season, but they are ready to go with all their precautions in place.
Senior competition will commence on Friday, July 17, while the juniors will play a shortened competition fitting into term 3 of school, starting on July 23.
AUSSIE RULES
NORTH Coast AFL has been quiet over the break, but last week they announced a July 19 return with a 10 round competition set to take place.
BASKETBALL
NOMINATIONS are still open until August for North Coast Shield Basketball, who have worked hard to lock in a six-part season schedule catering to junior players of all ages.
Byron Bay will host the opening round for the under-16s on August 30, while Yamba will host the under-10s and under-12s and Grafton host the under-14 boys on October 18.
The finals series will finals series will be played at Ballina on Sunday, November 22.
SURFING
CLARENCE Valley and Coffs Coast surfers won’t need to wait too much longer, with the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles returning to Coffs Harbour from August 5-12.