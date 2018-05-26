LOCKED ON: Rebels put focus back on the field

Rebels big man Sione Tonga marches up the field during the Group 2 first grade clash between the South Grafton Rebels and Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels are ready to put a controversial week behind them when they host Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park tomorrow.

The Rebels were embroiled in an ugly incident towards the end of last weekend's game against Orara Valley when a spectator made a racist remark to Rebels centre Luke French.

But after Axemen officials, including coach Col Speed, extended the olive branch following the match, Gordon said he wanted to leave it in the past.

"It has been a tough week but we have put it behind us,” he said.

"At the end of the day it was one fan and Orara can not control that. They have said they will deal with it in-house, and we trust them to take the right course of action.

"Racism has no place in our game, and I am sure Orara feel the same way.”

The incident came after French was embroiled in a physical altercation on the field, but after lodging an early guilty plea to a Grade 2 striking charge this week, the centre escaped suspension.

The ruling has alleviated a headache for Gordon, with the booming back line star slotting into the centres for tomorrow's clash against Macksville.

South Grafton leader Grant 'Stumpy' Stevens will also be a major inclusion in the side as he works his way back from an off-season knee reconstruction as the fresh reserve.

"Stumpy got some good minutes last week, he said his body pulled up a bit sore but his knee was fine,” Gordon said.

"I just want to ease him back into the side for now, but I also don't want him adjusting to the pace of reserve grade, so I have included him on the bench.”

Rebels recruit Phil Bundock will also retain his starting halves role after a strong effort in his club debut last weekend, with Kieron Johnson-Heron shifting into the hooker role.

The clash against Macksville will be a replay from a fortnight ago when the Rebels were outclassed by a willing Sea Eagles outfit 34-18.

With momentum on their side, Macksville went on to slay top-of-the-table Sawtell last weekend, but Gordon said their luck runs out tomorrow.

"After that game (two weeks ago) I have never seen a group of players more disappointed, the boys were disgusted with themselves,” he said. "But we are a different side now, and we're focussed on the win.”

The Rebels league tag side will also aim to keep their undefeated season alive with Heidi Dalton and her side two wins clear at the top of the ladder.

GAME DAY: South Grafton Rebels v Macksville Sea Eagles at McKittrick Park, Sunday. Four grades kick off from 11am.

REBELS SIDE: 1. Kieren Stewart, 2. Alan McKenzie, 3. Luke French, 4. Nic McGrady, 5. Ant Skinner, 6. Phil Bundock, 7. Jerome Green, 8. Sione Tonga, 9. Kieron Johnson-Heron, 10. Xavier Sullivan, 11. Dwayne Duke, 12. Josh Harris, 13. Matty Laurie, 14. Grant Stevens, 15. Jeff Skeen