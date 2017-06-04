LOCKED UP: Rebels last minute equaliser saves record

Rebels Luke Welch is wrestled to the ground by Jorge Fairbanks during the Group 2 first grade Round 10 clash between South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets.

RUGBY LEAGUE: After 80 minutes of the toughest football there was nothing to split South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets.

A penalty in the 79th minute directly in front of goal allowed the Rebels to draw level at 28-all.

Aaron Taylor's successful kick ensuring the Rebels maintained their two-year undefeated record at the McKittrick Park fortress.

The Rebels had earlier turned around their form from last week's clash against Macksville but a lack of possession in the second half and a willing Comets outfit almost brought to an end their unbeaten home run.

The clash was a back-and-forth affair.

The Rebels looked to have it locked away midway through the second term but the third-placed Comets then fought back to take the lead.

Rebels bulldozer Xavier Sullivan leaves three defenders in his wake during the Group 2 first grade Round 10 clash between South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets. Matthew Elkerton

The first 10 minutes were a tough opening as both sides battled for ascendancy with heavy hits ringing across McKittrick Park. In the same vein as the State of Origin match last week the action in the first half was fast and furious.

A lack of stoppages in the early stages ensured there was no let-up and it was not until a piece of Nathan Curry brilliance that the deadlock was broken.

Exploiting some tired forwards around the ruck, the Comets maestro skipped to the outside of two defenders before firing the ball wide to find winger Coen Van Dugteren who slid across in the corner untouched.

It is rare this season that South Grafton have found themselves on the back foot early in the contest but it worked in the home side's favour with a fire clearly ignited in the Rebels bellies.

The defending premiers wasted no time hitting back on the scoreboard.

After a relieving penalty handed the red and whites good field position, newly minted halfback Nick McGrady got a chance to showcase his talents.

McGrady carved back through some tired ruck defenders before bursting out the other side, drawing the fullback and handing the ball off to Kieren Stewart who touched down under the posts.

Rebels extended their advantage on the scoreboard in the following set after a barnstorming 60-metre Austin Cooper run off the kick-off gave the home side good field position.

A quick shift to the left edge and McGrady put fullback Kayan Davis over in the corner.

South Grafton had all the momentum and they capitalised on their advantage again with Cooper scoring a try, barging over some weak Coffs Harbour defence to take a 16-4 lead into the break.

Cooper made it a double early in the second half after he produced a solo effort down the short side to break through weak defence and score in the corner.

McGrady than scored a deserved four-pointer to extend the home side's lead, burrowing his way under some attempted tackles before reaching out to plant the ball down.

Despite being down on the scoreboard, Coffs Harbour refused to give in and inspired by their maestro Curry and captain Kerrod Selmes the visitors began to mount a fightback late in the second half.

Curry scored a determined solo effort from 10 metres out and soon they had the home side on the back foot as Curry carved up the Rebels' left-edge defence.

Coffs Harbour were willing to chance their arm out wide and made quick inroads through the Rebels weak edge defence as winger Van Dugteren scored his second try.

The visitors were full of running in the closing stages with the Rebels' body language saying more than the desperate pleas to defend from the home side's bench.

Comets scored again off the next set with centre Daneil Donovan crossing the stripe.

Curry added the extras as the halfback truly took control of the clash.

The Comets grabbed the lead for the first time when Curry instigated another left-edge raid as he continued to tear holes in a ragged Rebels defensive line.

Rebels Luke Welch and Xavier Sullivan (right) hold up Comets attacker Josh Boyd during the Group 2 first grade Round 10 clash between South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets. Matthew Elkerton

But with the home side trailing 28026, a fortuitous bounce following a long kick and a deflection off a Comets player gave the Rebels late field position.

When Comets captain Selmes was penalised for stripping the ball, Rebels coach Ron Gordon quickly held up two fingers indicating his choice to kick for goal.

When Taylor slotted his fifth kick of the day, the home side had escaped with a point and their record intact.

IN OTHER action Grafton Ghosts have continued their winning form into the back half of the season defeating a willing Nambucca Heads Roosters at home 34-16.

Errors in execution cost the Group 2 ladder leaders in the first half, but a return to discipline in the second stanza led by hooker Todd Cameron held out the Roosters.

While Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies proved the bye last weekend had not stopped any of their momentum as they defeated Macksville Sea Eagles 34-12.

At Woolgoolga Sports Ground, Sawtell Panthers proved they are worthy of the tag 'title-contenders' after captain Matt Wakefield scored a double to down the home side 36-20.

SCORELINE: SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 28 (Austin Cooper 2, Kieren Stewart, Kayan Davis, Nick McGrady tries; Aaron Taylor 5 goals) def COFFS HARBOUR COMETS 28 (Coen Van Dugteren 2, Nathan Curry, Daneil Donovan; Nadine Simon tries; Curry 4 goals)