Are you brave enough to Shave For A Cure?

Sarah Dougherty and Virlissa Adams, right, will lose their locks on March 16 to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

STAFF at a Grafton organisation helping people living with a disability are preparing to shave down for a good cause.

Caringa Enterprises and MyLife programs have put together Team MyLife to take part in the 2017 Shave for a Cure campaign.

Team member Virlissa Adams said staff members and some of the people they help have agreed to have their heads shaved.

"Rebecca Stack and I and Sarah Dougherty have said we will have our heads shaved and we will get more people on board," Ms Adams said.

"We are also happy to add anyone else who has independently raised money for blood cancer research."

South Grafton Hair and Beauty hairdresser Cherrie Moran has donated her services for the shave.

"Cherrie has taken part in previous years, shaving her own head for this great cause," Ms Adams said.

"This time she is offering to shave anyone's head in the community who is independently participating.

"She is also donating coloured hair spray to colour hair for people who want to be involved without having their heads shaved.

"All they need to do is make a gold coin donations."

Ms Adams said there will be plenty of activities to make this event one for all the family.

"We are going to have face painting and cookies to offer for the children, all for a gold coin donation. There will also be raffles and a lucky door prize."

Ms Adams has thrown down the gauntlet to anyone in the community brave enough to take part.

"You can register yourself, or join our team when registering by choosing the option on the registration form to join an existing team," she said.

Blood cancer is the third most common cause of cancer death in Australia, claiming more lives than breast cancer or melanoma.

And every day another 35 people will be diagnosed.

The money sponsors give will provide emotional and practical support to families facing blood cancer and fund vital research that will mean more people survive, while improving their quality of life

The Caringa Enterprises and Team MyLife Shave for a Cure will be held at the Grafton Community Centre in Duke St, on March 16, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

"We want to see as many people there as possible," Ms Adams said.