Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Smoke alarms in houses
News

Lockyer Valley home destroyed in early morning fire

Tara Miko
by
3rd Oct 2018 8:00 AM

A HOME has been destroyed in an early morning fire in the Lockyer Valley.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to the Hill St home in Gatton about 4am.

On arrival, crews reported the single-storey wooden structure was "well alight", a QFES spokeswoman said.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus battled to bring the fire under control, reporting it was extinguished by 5.50am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were put on standby at the property and treated one person for burns to their feet.

A QAS spokesman said the person declined transport to hospital.

QFES fire investigators will return to the property later today in an effort to determine the cause of the blaze.

editors picks gatton house fire lockyer valley queensland fire and emergency services
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Proposed DA set to bring tourists to Nymboida, Grafton

    premium_icon Proposed DA set to bring tourists to Nymboida, Grafton

    News A development application for a two day mountain bike event which could attract national and international tourists to Nymboida has come before council

    • 3rd Oct 2018 10:05 AM
    Silent issue is a tragic reality

    premium_icon Silent issue is a tragic reality

    Health Last week's tragedy has uncovered a disturbing pattern

    VIDEO: Clocktower crowned for the Jacaranda Festival

    premium_icon VIDEO: Clocktower crowned for the Jacaranda Festival

    News The clocktower crowned for the Jacaranda Festival

    • 3rd Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    Sugar mill in final half of crushing

    Sugar mill in final half of crushing

    Business Good sugar content from this year

    Local Partners