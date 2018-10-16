Menu
Cyclist cops $400 fine for talking on phone

by Danielle Buckley
16th Oct 2018 6:47 PM
A LOGAN cyclist has copped a $391 fine after he was caught by police using a mobile phone while riding his bike.

The cyclist was on his way to breakfast in Beenleigh when police spotted him on George St about 9am this morning.

Police issued the man with a traffic infringement notice that cost him $391 and three demerit points - the same penalty that applies to motorists caught using a phone behind the wheel.

 

The fine issued by Logan police made it an expensive brekkie run for the cyclist.
Logan senior constable Jen Wallis said it was important that cyclists understood they are subject to the same laws as motorists.

"Using a mobile phone while riding a bicycle or even a horse is the same as using a mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle," she said.

"If your riding on a road or footpath you need to be 100 per cent focused on riding and not distracted by a mobile phone."

To find out more, visit the Government's road safety website.

