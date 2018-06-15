Logan man pleads guilty to terror charges

LOGAN terrorist Agim Kruezi has pleaded guilty to foreign incursion and preparation for terror acts charges.

The Australian-born Albanian man was arrested and charged in 2014 alongside co-accused Omar Succarieh, after counter-terrorism raids were launched across Brisbane and Logan.

Kruezi was originally charged with 12 more offences and after his arrest, police alleged he was days away from launching a terror attack on Australian soil and had allegedly stockpiled weapons.

However, the Brisbane Supreme Court today discontinued 12 charges against Kruezi, who did not appear in court during the short review of the matter.

Kruezi after his arrest.

The court heard the former bookshop employee had in recent weeks pleaded guilty to just one count of preparing for incursion into a foreign state and one count of preparation for a terrorist act.

The allegations which Kruezi has plead guilty to have yet been tendered to the court.

He will be sentenced during a two-day hearing in July.

Bookshop owner Succarieh was sentenced to four-and-a-half-years jail after pleading guilty in 2016 to foreign incursion charges for sending more than $40,000 to his brother and three other men fighting the Assad regime in Syria.