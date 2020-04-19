Logging of fire-damaged koala forest should stop say green group

One of the surviving koalas in the partially burnt Braemar State Forest.

LOGGING of koala habitat between Grafton, Iluka and Casino should stop because of the impact of the summer bushfires, say conservationists.

The North East Forest Alliance said approval to log burnt Koala habitat in 5062ha in Bungawalbin, Doubleduke and Myrtle State Forests and parts of the Banyabba Area of Regional Koala Significance, must be overturned.

Alliances spokesman Dailan Pugh described the Environment Protection Authority’s March 3 decision to approve logging in the areas as “reckless”.

He said prior to the fires the koalas in the region were under stress and now the population was close to extinction.

He said the alliance requested the EPA board its CEO’s approval to log 5000ha of koala habitat across the heavily burnt Banyabba area.

“The Banyabba koala population is one of the worst affected by the 2019 wildfires as 83 per cent of its modelled 71,000 ha of ‘likely’ koala habitat was burnt, with the apparent loss of 90 per cent of koalas from burnt areas,” he said.

The body of a dead koala after fire in the Ellangowan State Forest.

“NEFA have revisited numerous heavily burnt areas where we found extensive koala use before the fires, and are not finding any survivors.

“Worse still it is now apparent that the combination of drought and fire has killed many trees in these areas.

“Though we are finding surviving koalas in partially burnt forests. They have already taken a heavy hit, and now the EPA have approved the logging of the vital feed and roost trees the survivors depend on.”

Mr Pugh said the EPA had created a generic set of additional prescriptions across northeast NSW with no assessment or consideration of the effects of the fires on koala populations.

“As part of the development of the IFOA, the EPA and the Expert Fauna Panel’s proposed koala feed tree retention rates were more than halved by the Natural Resources Commission, and tree sizes reduced, on the political grounds of resource impacts,” he said.

“The only new measure in the EPA’s approval that appears specifically intended to mitigate impacts on koalas is a requirement to retain ‘Temporary feed tree clumps’, additional to other exclusions, over 7 per cent of the burnt logging areas.

“This is yet another politically compromised theoretical desktop construct, which will not even compensate for the halving of the feed tree requirements the EPA considered necessary before the fires, let alone the massive impacts of the fires.“

Mr Pugh said the guidelines did not allow for any review or monitoring.

“The risk of the Forestry Corporation blundering into homes of koalas barely surviving after the fires, and patches of habitat vital to the population’s recovery, is too high,” he said.

“Even if such patches are inadvertently found there are no requirements to protect them.

“The EPA were reckless to approve the logging in this severely burnt koala population after refusing NEFA’s requests to replicate earlier surveys nearby to assess fire impacts, and without first undertaking surveys to find surviving koalas.

“For the future of the Banyabba population it is essential that any patches, both burnt and unburnt, that are capable of supporting breeding female koalas are found and protected from further degradation.”