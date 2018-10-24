Menu
A logging truck rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday.
A logging truck rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday. Michael Welburn
Logging truck roll-over blocks lane of busy CQ highway

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th Oct 2018 12:42 PM

A TRUCK carrying logs has rolled and blocked one lane of a busy Central Queensland highway this morning.

Queensland Police Service were alerted to the semi-trailer roll-over on the Capricorn Hwy, around 10km east of Dingo, at 11am.

The driver of the truck is reportedly out of the vehicle and emergency crews are on scene.

 

A truck carrying logs rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday morning.
A truck carrying logs rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday morning. Michael Welburn

A QPS spokeswoman said the east bound lane of the Capricorn Hwy was blocked and police were on scene conducting traffic controls.

