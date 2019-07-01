Logie stars fight to ’keep Gold on Goldie’

Carrie Bickmore expressed her love for the Gold Coast Logies. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Australian stars of the small screen have joined the fight to keep the Logies on the Gold Coast after last night's ceremony. Here's what they had to say.

Last night's second consecutive instalment of the Logie Awards at the Star Gold Coast in Broadbeach has received rave reviews from those walking the red carpet.

If anyone was against the idea of the relocation of TV's night of nights from Melbourne to the Glitter Strip, they were unable to be found last night.

Eurovision presenter and comedian Joel Creasey told the Bulletin from the red carpet: "It feels like naughty schoolies. Everyone is away and staying in the same hotel. It's sexy and fun."

The Project's Carrie Bickmore declared: "Having the Logies on the Gold Coast is one of the greatest things they could have done."

Gold Coast former Home And Away star Lincoln Lewis said: "I might have to boycott if it goes anywhere else - keep the Gold (Logie) on the Gold."

The Bulletin can reveal a review of the Logies' future on the Gold Coast will begin later this year, around 18 months before the last contracted event in 2021.

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones, revealing when the review would start, said it would involve analysing the economic impact and return on investment.

The State Government is then expected to negotiate with all the partners involved in the TV Week Logie Awards.

The Logies were lured from Melbourne to the Gold Coast in late 2017, infuriating celebrities including then-Today show host Karl Stefanovic.

While some networks held back on sending a large portfolio of guests to Queensland's first event last year, more than 700 guests walked the red carpet last night, with first-time attendees including Sam Neill, Boy George and Leah Purcell saying the word from last year's ceremony had spread.

Star Sam Neill enjoyed the chance to relax on the Gold Coast. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

"I always enjoy coming to the Gold Coast, but usually I come here to work so it's good to come here for a party instead," Neill said.

"What a night, it's lovely. We couldn't have asked for better weather. It's a place full of friends of mine and a chance to have a good time."

He was nominated for most outstanding documentary or factual program for his Foxtel series, The Pacific - In The Wake of Captain Cook with Sam Neill.

Having missed last year's ceremony, British singing icon Boy George joined his fellow The Voice Australia coaches Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian on the red carpet.

Asked how the Logies compared to the international ceremonies he's attended, he said: "It's very glitzy, a lovely location, all these suavely dressed people … and that's just us."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told the Bulletin last night: "We are going to keep it here."

Ms Jones, who attended last night's Logies wearing a dress by a Brisbane designer from her home electorate, said: "There was a lot of talk about whether this event should be on the Gold Coast and we proved that this is the home of the Logies.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Tourism Minister Kate Jones are ready for the Gold Coast to become the home of the Logies. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

"Part of why we did it on the Gold Coast was because it is the mecca of television and movies for the state.

"This goes along with our investment in the industry.

"As with any other event we do an analysis over whether it has kicked the goals we need.

"We did this to cement us as the screen capital and leverage the significant exposure to showcase the Gold Coast."

Star Entertainment Group Queensland managing director Geoff Hogg said the company "would be delighted to work again with Government to ensure the Logies stay in Queensland and at the Gold Coast more immediately".

"The Star is proud to be the home of television's night of nights and clearly, the glitz and glamour of the Logies suit that exciting and celebratory nature of the Gold Coast," he said.

"There is now, too, a growing reputation for the Coast as a wonderful host of truly significant domestic and international events.

Geoff Hogg is pleased with The Star’s success. Picture Glenn Hampson

"The success of the Commonwealth Games and the presence of the Logies talk to the ongoing evolution and maturing of this city."

Deputy Mayor Donna Gates said she would fight to keep the event on the Coast.

"It's fantastic for the Gold Coast. It's so exciting to see everyone here. I think this will be the real home of the Gold Coast. We all love it. No one throws a party like the Gold Coast," Ms Gates said.

A Current Affair host Tracey Grimshaw wasn't arguing: "I love the Gold Coast. It's great to be here. I don't get to travel anywhere often but I love to get up to the Gold Coast more."

Broadbeach businesses reported a trade bump thanks to the Logies buzz.

Surf Parade The Gelato Shop employee Mia Abate said business was humming on Saturday night due to people arriving for the Logies. She wants to see the major event continue returning to the Coast because of the positive flow-on effect it has on the economy.

"It brings customers to the area from interstate who then go home and tell people about Broadbeach. The girls working here on Saturday night had a really busy night."