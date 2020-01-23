Lollback brothers battle in the surf as nippers return

Nippers line up for the under-12 swim race during the Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast junior branch titles at Yamba's Main Beach in 2019.

Nippers line up for the under-12 swim race during the Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast junior branch titles at Yamba's Main Beach in 2019.

SURF LIFESAVING :Last Sundays handicap surf race at Yamba was a battle of the Lollback brothers with Dan Lollback scoring a narrow win over younger brother Mitch in pumping two metre surf.

Both swam from a 120 seconds handicap and Dan had got to the front of the field by the time they battled their way to the first turning can. Mitch kept him honest as they swam around both cans but Dan, about to celebrate his 30th birthday, out surfed his brother on the way home to claim victory.

Visiting French lifeguard Clement Sarrazin, again swam well off a 170 seconds handicap to take third place. Sarrazin now leads the January pointscore on 17 points just ahead of Milla Zvatora on 15 points.

This weekend there will be handicap surf races on Sunday morning and also on the holiday Monday morning.

Nippers recommenced last Sunday after the holiday break and with the big swell running at Main Beach, activities were relocated to Whiting Beach for the under-11s to under-7s.

Although numbers were down, all children enjoyed the opportunity to complete their water activities in the calmer water.

The under-12s and under-13s continued with their Resuscitation Certificate training at the clubhouse in readiness for their assessment on February 16.

This coming weekend nippers will be held on Sunday afternoon (Australia Day) with a 2pm start at Main Beach.

Members will be having their final training day before the NSW Country Championships at Kingscliff on February 1 and 2.

Names are now being taken for the new bronze medallion squad that will start training in February.

Anyone interested should contact Narelle in the club office which opens Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Phone 6646 2463 or email office@yambaslsc.org.au.