Lollback family's emotional brave shave

AS TIARN Lollback's hair fell to the floor, she shed a few tears.

Her long locks had just been chopped off for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave in front of a huge crowd of friends and family at the Village Green Hotel in Grafton on Saturday night.

"It's okay, your hair will grow back,” someone yelled from the crowd.

"That's not why I'm crying,” she replied.

Tiarn wasn't the only emotional person at the pub - the World's Greatest Shave event was held in honour of her dad, Neville Lollback, who died in May last year after a battle with lymphoma.

She was joined in the shave by her brother Liam Ellis, brother-in-law Mitch Tomlinson and uncle Rob Leek.

Her cousin, Daniel Lollback, was also (reluctantly) roped into going under the clippers when more than $300 was quickly gathered to make it happen.

Eyebrows were shaved off and kids had their hair coloured.

Tiarn said she was pleased with the fundraising efforts.

"We managed to raise roughly $6330 (with more donations still coming in), smashing our $5000 goal,” she said.

"Thank you to everyone who participated, donated and showed support for us as we lost our locks (and a few eyebrows).”

The family would like to thank the Village Green Hotel, City Bears hockey club, DiMattia Hair and Prince Street Barbers, Jack Of All Designs, Michelle Gilbert and the Saraton Theatre, the GDSC Butcher shop and the anonymous donor of the gift basket.

There is still time to donate, so head to the donation page before May to support the Leukaemia Foundation. Visit www.leukaemiafoundation.org.au and search for Lollback.