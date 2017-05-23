Lollback rides emotion to net hat-trick in honour of dad

HOCKEY: It was a beautiful moment when Village Green City Bears finisher Brayden Lollback scored a hat-trick in honour of his father as Bears downed a red hot Barbs 4-0 in Grafton Men's Premier League.

Neville Lollback passed away on Saturday and earlier on Sunday the Grafton 1 team dedicated their Hockey NSW Mens Masters Over-50s title to their friend.

It was a tough moment for 17-year-old Brayden as he stood for a minute's silence prior to the match to commemorate his dad.

"It was a really tough decision whether to play or not," Lollback said. "Especially after the minute silence I was still sort of contemplating whether I would play, I just broke down and needed to sit on the bench for a bit."

It wasn't until Liam Ellis consoled his step-brother and made a determined call to do it in honour of Neville that Lollback was ready to take the field.

"He just came up to me, patted me on the shoulder and said let's do this brother," he said. "It was all I needed to hear. The boys were all around us too, really supporting us.

"It was awesome, I was just riding on emotion."

Lollback said he had a few moments of luck for his three goals which he attributed to his dad pulling the strings from above.

"He would have been so stoked to be looking down on that game," he said. "Dad would have been front row."

In a fitting finish to the Premier League clash Ellis put away the final goal off a drag flick.