Lollback set to make a welcome return to Grafton Ghosts

BACK IN THE TEAM: Ghosts' Mitch Lollback will make his return to the club for the first time since 2017 this weekend.

BACK IN THE TEAM: Ghosts' Mitch Lollback will make his return to the club for the first time since 2017 this weekend. Caitlan Charles

RUGBY LEAGUE: There are some rugby league players who have a natural feel for the game, are two steps ahead of the play and know just where to be at the right time to turn a game on its head.

Their teammates love to play with them, and they give confidence that no matter what happens, they'll be there and they'll be ready to do whatever it takes to win.

Mitch Lollback is one of those players. The enigmatic fullback returns to the Grafton Ghosts tomorrow, in their toughest game of the season when they face the 2018 premiers Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGuren Field.

Lollback hasn't played for the Ghosts since he helped the side win the 2017 Group 2 premiership. After that year he jumped codes, and played a season of rugby union with the Grafton Redmen. Tomorrow will be the first time Lollback will don the blue and white of the Grafton Ghosts in more than 12 months. Ghosts five-eighth Clint Greenshields said his time away from the game would hardly matter come kick-off.

"He hasn't played rugby league in 12 months but I don't think it'll be an issue for him or for us. At training his timing and temp has been fantastic and he is looking in good form,” Greenshields said.

"Mitch is a phenomenal talent, he is light on his feet and tough and footy smart. He knows his way around the field and when to turn up and be in the right spot when he needs to be.

"I love playing with him and I think everyone would say the same thing. They all love playing with him.”

Greenshields said Lollback was one of the best players he had played alongside, which is high praise coming from a former rugby league international.

"I've played with some really good players in my time and Mitch is one of those guys that can just turn the game on its head from anywhere,” Greenshields said.

"He has that ability and that's what you want in your team. You do get excited and the prospect and he can get you out of anything and can help you put 30 or 40 points on a team.”

However, coming up against last year's grand final winners will be no easy task for the Ghosts, and with the Comets coming off a 26-12 win over the Rebels they now sit alone on top of the Group 2 competition table with an unbeaten start to the season.

After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Sawtell Panthers last week, Greenshields said the side would have to be better if they were to beat the Comets.

"We don't have to do anything different in terms of our structure, but we probably just need to fine tune some of the individual skills, and our execution,” he said.

"Our forwards are very underrated in our team, and I think people don't realise how good and smart they are. People don't see how much work they do to create the overlaps we need for the guys to score in the corner.

"We just need to know when the pass is on and not on and improve our execution. The small skills like catch-and-pass, not over-running the line and running the right line, and those small things come from time and experience from playing next to blokes.”

GAME DAY: Grafton Ghosts host the Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGuren Field. Women's League Tag kicks off at 11am.