Lollbacks reveal the secrets to six decades

WEDDED BLISS: Grafton couple Pam and Max Lollback are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Adam Hourigan

PATIENCE, and a bit of give and take.

Those are the secrets to a long marriage, according to Grafton couple Max and Pam Lollback, who are today celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

A lot has happened in those six decades.

They had four children - Diane, Neville, Greg and Eric - who gave them 20 grandchildren and (so far) 24 great grandchildren.

It all started in 1956, when Pam moved to Grafton from Nambucca Heads to pursue her nursing career.

She was just 16 when she caught the eye of her husband-to-be, Max, at a ball at the Grafton barn.

They married two years later at the Church of England at Nambucca Heads, with Judy Stewart as Pam's bridesmaid and Neville Oxenford as Max's best man.

The Lollbacks have lived in Grafton their entire married life.

Max, now 81, worked as a corrective officer at the Grafton jail for 32 years, while Pam was a nurse at Grafton Base Hospital for 40 years.

In his younger years, Max played football for the Grafton Ghosts and he still enjoys fishing.

Pam played tennis most of her life, but now the 79-year-old is a very keen lawn bowl player and she still travels to take part in competitions.

To celebrate their 60th anniversary, the Lollbacks will be gathering up their large family and some close friends for a special dinner.