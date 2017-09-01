Lonesome cowgirls ride on into South Grafton

WHAT do you get when you mix two of Grafton's most talented performers with a glorious mix of country music and a compelling and hilarious script?

You get Long Gone Lonesome Cowgirls.

Written by Philip Dean, it tells the story of Vicki and Rae, two women living in a small country town in outback Queensland during the 1960s.

When free-spirited, wild-girl Rae is stranded by her cowboy husband in the small town of Sturt, she lands at the front door of Vicki, a church-going country housewife.

The pair are chalk and cheese.

But when they discover a shared love for country music, a friendship begins that takes them through the ups and downs of life.

Featuring a live band, Long Gone Lonesome Cowgirls is a play with songs performed by two of Grafton's most glorious voices, Kate Joseph and Bronwyn Gell.

Joseph and Gell have an accomplished history of performance between them and make up half of local a capella group, Velour. Between them they perform over a dozen country classics including songs from Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Johnny Cash and June Carter.

The play is directed by Mark Conaghan who most recently performed in Queensland Theatre's production of Much Ado About Nothing at the Queensland Performing Arts Complex and has more than 20 years of theatre experience.

Long Gone Lonesome Cowgirls explores the changing landscape of 1960s Australia through the eyes of two women trying to find their way.

It's a funny and moving night at the theatre with the bonus of live music by an amazing band: Ben McIver (guitar), Kris Edwards (double bass) and Marty Williams (drums).

It'll make you laugh, cry, tap your feet and ponder the delicate intricacies of friendship and love.

Content Warning: this play contains some occasional coarse language.