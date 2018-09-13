Menu
Police say they were asked by the National Parks and Wildlife Service to euthenase a magpie in East Lismore.
Long arm of the law extends to magpies as well

Liana Turner
13th Sep 2018 12:47 PM
POLICE have confirmed they were responsible for the shooting of a magpie in East Lismore this week.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said those at the scene who told The Northern Star about the incident should have been aware of it.

"They presented identification for the person," he said.

Those at the scene said police said nothing to them before shooting the bird.

"That wasn't the case at all," Insp Vandergriend said.

"The police made that known to that person."

Insp Vandergriend said the officers did this before euthanasing the bird.

He said police were asked by the National Parks and Wildlife Service to euthanise the bird.

"We get requested, in writing, by the National Parks and Wildlife Service to euthanise birds that are causing risk or injury to members of the public," he said.

"On this particular occasion, that person confronted the police.

"Police (said) who they were and why they were there.

"They obviously chose to ignore that information. He was shown ID."

Insp Vandergriend said police were yesterday called to a similar job in Casino.

He said a man living there was too afraid to walk to his mailbox, so intense were the attacks from the bird.

"We don't just rock up and think 'there's a swooping bird, we'll shoot it,'" he said.

    Local Partners