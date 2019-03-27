Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORD ANTICS: Australian Slam finalist Anna Stewart will be hosting the event on April 8.
WORD ANTICS: Australian Slam finalist Anna Stewart will be hosting the event on April 8. Byron Writers Festival
Entertainment

Long awaited poetry slam final in Grafton

Kathryn Lewis
by
27th Mar 2019 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUDDING poets can try their hand at spoken word next month when the Australian Poetry Slam Regional Final hits Grafton for a first-time appearance.

The Byron Writer's Festival Writers On The Road tour bus is making its way along the North Coast bringing readers and storytellers together.

The talented bunch on board include young adult author Melaina Faranda, illustrator Tony Flowers, Arakwal oral storyteller Delta Kay and writer Zacharey Jane.

Ms Jane said the slam poetry finals are a long time coming for Grafton.

"It was trialled in Tenterfield last year, and this year we're going full tilt," Ms Jane said.

"This year for the road trip we are looking at a variety of ways of storytelling, we don't all tell stories in same format, we don't all read books."

The free Writers On The Road event hosted by Australian Slam Finalist Anna Stewart will be on from 7pm at the Crown Hotel on April 8.

Registration for willing spoken word artists will be open until 6.30pm.

"Get in there for Grafton, you have three minutes on stages and you are expected to know your poem, you can talk about anything," Ms Jane said.

"After the poetry slam artists will have a question and answer with the audience."

"The highlight will be the electricity that is created between the poet and the audience."

Audience members are essential in the competition, with four punters chosen at random to judge the competition and the entire crowd critical in choosing a winner.

byron writers festival crown hotel entertainment poetry slam whatson
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Councillor storms out of meeting amid claims he was 'gagged'

    premium_icon Councillor storms out of meeting amid claims he was 'gagged'

    Council News The councillor has walked out of Tuesday's meeting claiming he was gagged during debate on an environmental issue.

    • 27th Mar 2019 1:30 PM
    'Monster of willpower': Grafton terrorist's journey

    premium_icon 'Monster of willpower': Grafton terrorist's journey

    Crime Terrorist who grew up in Grafton described as 'awkward'

    Does the Clarence Valley have a bullying problem?

    Does the Clarence Valley have a bullying problem?

    Education According to your reaction to one of our stories, it sure does

    • 27th Mar 2019 12:46 PM
    MY FIRST YEAR: Clarence kindy classes of 2019

    premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Clarence kindy classes of 2019

    My First Year All the photos from the cute classes of the Clarence