Long awaited poetry slam final in Grafton

WORD ANTICS: Australian Slam finalist Anna Stewart will be hosting the event on April 8. Byron Writers Festival

BUDDING poets can try their hand at spoken word next month when the Australian Poetry Slam Regional Final hits Grafton for a first-time appearance.

The Byron Writer's Festival Writers On The Road tour bus is making its way along the North Coast bringing readers and storytellers together.

The talented bunch on board include young adult author Melaina Faranda, illustrator Tony Flowers, Arakwal oral storyteller Delta Kay and writer Zacharey Jane.

Ms Jane said the slam poetry finals are a long time coming for Grafton.

"It was trialled in Tenterfield last year, and this year we're going full tilt," Ms Jane said.

"This year for the road trip we are looking at a variety of ways of storytelling, we don't all tell stories in same format, we don't all read books."

The free Writers On The Road event hosted by Australian Slam Finalist Anna Stewart will be on from 7pm at the Crown Hotel on April 8.

Registration for willing spoken word artists will be open until 6.30pm.

"Get in there for Grafton, you have three minutes on stages and you are expected to know your poem, you can talk about anything," Ms Jane said.

"After the poetry slam artists will have a question and answer with the audience."

"The highlight will be the electricity that is created between the poet and the audience."

Audience members are essential in the competition, with four punters chosen at random to judge the competition and the entire crowd critical in choosing a winner.