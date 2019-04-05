Long, hard road ahead for local football clubs

WHILE the recent announcement of North Coast Football and Football Mid North Coast forming a Coastal Premier League for 2020 has received positive support, travel remains a concern for Clarence Valley clubs.

And round one of the Men's Premier League which kicked off last weekend, highlighted just one of the many implications associated with long-distance travel to and from games.

Northern Storm Thunder were scheduled to host Maclean in the first game of the 2019 season on Saturday, but an incident prior to kick-off left many Bobcats players and volunteers stranded along the Pacific Highway. The reserve game was also called off.

It is understood NCF are investigating the incident, but regardless of the outcome, it did provide another excellent 'what-if' scenario for Coastal Premier League organisers to consider.

While clubs have yet to be selected from each zone to make up the CPL, it's a very real possibility our most northern club would play their most southern club, meaning an eight-hour round trip.

NCF has made it clear they are working on a solution to this problem, but after speaking with two Clarence clubs, it's becoming more apparent that there are multiple angles both zones need to consider.

"If we were a Coffs-based club we'd be all for it, but we have to travel up to two hours just to get to Coffs Harbour and then to go from there,” Maclean Bobcats president Matthew Farrell said following a forum about the merger held by NCF late last month.

"NCF and Football Mid North Coast discussed options to try and minimise the travel, such as meeting half way against teams as far as Wallace Lake which is five-hours from Maclean. But we then struggle with loss of canteen revenue when you don't get the Premier League opposition back to your sponsors.”

Westlawn Tigers president and head coach James Joyce echoed similar sentiments: it's a fabulous idea, but all aspects of travel need to be resolved first.

"My experience is that we already have a resistance to travel in our region anyway,” he said.

"We've got a lot of players who work of a Saturday, and they struggle to make a 1pm and a 3pm kick-off because they're working in the morning and just getting there in time.

"With this new competition they're going to lose a day's work just to travel down to a game.”

Farrell added that there would be a knock-on effect outside of the senior squad.

"We have seven junior coaches who are also senior players, so they coach every Saturday morning. If we have a game as far as Wallace Lake, we'll have to find seven more coaches because everyone will need to be on the bus at 7am for a 1pm kick-off,” he said.

