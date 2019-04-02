Long locks lost at public shaving

CLOSE SHAVE: Staff from Whiddon Aged Care get some cool winter styles during a charity event at Grafton Shoppingworld on the weekend.

AFTER forming only five weeks ago, the Grafton Whiddon Warriors have "blown it out of the park” by raising thousands of dollars and shaving their heads, the organiser of the group said.

Staff from Whiddon Aged Care have raised $7773 for the Cancer Council by holding the Shave for Cure event last Saturday, when many left the event minus their hair.

Inspired by the recent loss of her sister, organiser Marie Spencer praised the "massive turnout” and was overwhelmed by the support of the staff, residents and the Grafton community.

This was especially so when passers-by started getting in on the act, offering to have their heads shaved and donating anywhere from $20-$50 to be involved.

"That just blows my mind, that people who are just walking past have jumped in to help us out,” she said.

"I can't be prouder of everyone who has jumped on board for the shave.”

"Personally, my heart is broken because of my sister, but this is putting it back together just that little bit. There is just so much love and support.”

Among the Whiddon crew to shave their heads was 89-year-old resident Joyce Roberts who had overcome a bout of ill health to participate on the day.

"She wasn't feeling well all week but was determined to get out of bed to get here today,” MsSpencer said.

"We have about 13 other residents here watching and applauding and they have all been donating through the week.”

After having her head shaved for the first time, Paula Cureton said the feeling was "fantastic” and the Whiddon staff member explained it had extra significance.

"My son is going through cancer at the moment and it is very close to my heart,” she said

"The residents are all here with us, they have been so supportive, it has been a fantastic morning.”

After the success of the event, MsSpencer said the group had turned their sights towards the Cancer Council event, Relay for Life, to continue the good work they had started.

"This horrible disease affects so many people and families, both directly and indirectly.

"Until you experience it you don't realise how much money is needed.

"We went though the whole thing, the oncology, palliative care, so the more this sort of thing happens, the better.”