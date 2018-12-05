Long road ahead for David and his brother

David Blackburn on his way to a stop at Minnie Water as part of his cycling trip from Brisbane to Sydney raising money for Muscular Dystrophy.

DAVID Blackburn admits he hadn't heard much about muscular dystrophy a little while ago.

But when his brother was diagnosed with FSHD, a form of the condition, he was determined not just to spread the word, but try to help out the cause.

Mr Blackburn travelled from Yamba to Minnie Water yesterday as part of a ride to raise money and awareness for the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.

"I hadn't really heard much about this place either," he said. "But it's a lot nicer ride than on the highway."

Cyclist rides for muscular dystrophy: David Blackburn stopped in at Minnie Water on his ride from Brisbane to Sydney to raise mony for Muscular Dystrophy Australia inspired by his brother

Mr Blackburn created the campaign titled #doitforpete, after his brother Peter was informally diagnosed, and after travelling around the country, the seed was planted to do something about it.

"I'm moving down to Sydney, and I didn't know how I was going to get my bike down there, and one of my workmates told me I should just ride it down," he said.

"After travelling around for a while, that seed was planted and the cause came along and I thought I'd just do it."

Mr Blackburn said that many of the people he talked to didn't have much knowledge of the disease like he did, and he said any money raised would help Muscular Dystrophy Australia.

"There is an event set up on Facebook, or even Google search for Do It For Pete and it's easy to donate there," he said.

Mr Blackburn set off from Brisbane on Saturday, and he aims to arrive in Sydney on December 15.