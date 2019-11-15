Long road to car build worth the wait

PRIDE AND JOY: Colin Loy with his rebuilt 1928 Chevy at the Paper run at Brushgrove as part of the Yamba Hotrod Run weekend.

COLIN Loy has been an avid observer of the Yamba Rod Run for 28 years.

This year though, rather than walking through the lines of cars, he got to drive his pride and joy in among the beautiful beasts.

His 1928 Chevy, built over the past 10 years stood as one of the cars on show at the massive day of cars that filled Yamba's CBD on Saturday.

"The street was just packed. The shops are full, the streets are full. It was unreal,” he said.

Mr Loy started his car build from a chassis, then two front mudguards, and then the bonnet.

"And it just kept going from there. I built about 99 per cent of it. Found seats at a boneyard, built the roof, built the doors,” he said. "It happened slowly, but once I retired it started to happen.”

With a 308 Holden motor inside, after the long wait, he turned the key and waited.

It started.

"It was unbelieveable, to turn that key and hear it. It was great,” he said.

The car passed registration and then passed engineers checks in Ballina, though the initial drive was a different experience to what he was used to. "I drive a Commodore usually,” he said. "In the Chevy, well, there's no power steering is there?”

"It was a good feeling. I sent the paperwork off and I'm a member of the Grafton Vintage Car Club.”

Mr Loy paid tribute to the Skyline Hotrodders Club, who present the annual rod run, saying you couldn't want any more from the weekend.

"You paid your entry fee, and we went to the paper run out at Brushgrove where afterwards they fed more than 400 people with as much as they wanted, and then on Sunday breakfast they fed everyone again, all part the fee. I couldn't fault the promoters,” he said.

And as for interest in his car, Mr Loy said it never stopped.

"I reckon the paintwork has come off, there's been that many flash photos,” he said. "People just love it. Though we did a couple of different things that they couldn't work out, a couple of my methods are a bit different.”