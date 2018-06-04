Long stars as Rebels remain top of league tag ladder

FORGET THE SCORE: The South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts ladies league tag teams combined for a group photo after their clash yesterday to kick off a day of local derby rugby league.

FORGET THE SCORE: The South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts ladies league tag teams combined for a group photo after their clash yesterday to kick off a day of local derby rugby league.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels have maintained their spot atop the Group 2 ladies league tag ladder with a determined 16-6 victory over cross-river rivals Grafton Ghosts.

But they were forced to work hard for the result with the Ghosts women heaping pressure on the Rebels defence throughout the game.

The Rebels were put in the unusual position of chasing the lead after the Ghosts were first to cross the stripe, but they managed to weather the emotion of the game to level the scores at six-all heading to the main break.

It was a tough start to the game, but South Grafton captain Heidi Dalton was proud of her side's resilience.

"It was really hard to separate ourselves from the emotion of the derby, and at the start of the game we let a few opportunities slip through our fingers - which meant the frustration then set in,” Dalton said.

"I was so proud of the girls. We bounced back from that and scored 16 unanswered points to take the game.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was a two-try blitz in the second half that proved the difference, with Rebels star fullback Shellie Long sparking the two long-range efforts in back-to-back sets.

"I think if we had have lost this one, it would have hurt but regardless of the result today, the premiership is still what we are aiming for. This is just another game on the road to that,” Dalton said.

"The Ghosts played really well and they should be proud of themselves. What impressed me the most today was the support between all the girls on the field. If you have that on your side, you are going to win most games.”

In other lower grade Battle of the River action at Frank McGuren Field, a try-scoring double to leader Ben Liyou sparked the Grafton Ghosts under-18s side to a successful defence of the Clinton McGrail-Skinner Memorial Shield.

The under-18s game finished in ill-disciplined fashion with three Ghosts players in the sin-bin at fulltime, but they still had the last laugh as they ran out 33-12 victors.

In the reserve grade clash a hat-trick to Dwayne Duke provided the Rebels the difference they needed to take the 32-12 victory over their cross-river rivals.