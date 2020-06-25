Long-time DEX journalist reflects upon her accidental career

Writing about the disappearance of Narelle Cox on her 40th anniversary was one of the most memorable stories for journalist Lesley Apps who leaves The Daily Examiner after 27 years this week.

Writing about the disappearance of Narelle Cox on her 40th anniversary was one of the most memorable stories for journalist Lesley Apps who leaves The Daily Examiner after 27 years this week.

WORKING as a journalist affords you immense privilege. Not only because you wield certain power in informing the community about its fortunes and misfortunes, you also get to air your own opinions, which is not lost on someone who has been able to do that for quite a few years (much to the chagrin and occasional delight, of others).

So with that acknowledgment of circumstance, I’m signing off after 27 years at The Daily Examiner in much the same public fashion.

While writing stories for a living wasn’t exactly what I had in mind when walking into the Examiner office when it was conveniently situated across the road from Roches Hotel, it provided a great insight into what a regional daily newspaper was back in 1992.

A stack of different people running around doing what was required to see a freshly printed edition hit the newsagents and lawns around the Clarence six days a week.

Whether they were selling ads, writing stories, setting copy, taking photos or dealing with in-house administration, it all happened in a challenging, but relatively flawless fashion. It was a hive, and this bee’s first foray into it was to tend to the Rivers of Gold, the classifieds, by inputting them into the system to keep the place ticking over financially.

Even that could get pretty full-on, especially on Fridays from 7am when everyone in town wanted their ads in Saturday’s paper all at once.

Despite seeming like a long time ago, when I fronted up for my first day, there were people who’d already clocked up 40 years of service, people who worked with hot metal presses when paper was printed in the same place it was crafted.

There were also people who arrived at the same time as me but left within the year. The Daily Examiner was a fascinating mix of turnstile and foundation.

While there are too many of these folk to single out, I can’t mention foundation without citing Lauretta Godbee and her husband Max. Lauretta went on to be a 50-year veteran of the paper, the first female editor in a time when no woman could be seen in that environment anywhere in the country. Beyond her time in the editor’s chair she continued to work as a journalist and chief of staff, contributing to The Daily Examiner well into her ‘retirement’ until a cruel blow to her health snatched that still brilliant mind and legendary penmanship. Announcing the news of that and writing her obituary were two of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. Max brought his own presence to the paper when he joined the ranks later than her and became the second legend in that formidable duo.

When I moved from one side of the organisation to the other as this writing thing took off, it was a whole new world and when you hang around a place for as long as this, you get the full gamut of the human race coming through those doors. It was an education in humanity that no university could instil with a book, and something I still am absorbed by today.

The Examiner served as a springboard for many aspiring journalists who went off to carve out careers in the metropolitans and other media platforms and while you did miss some more than others, you always learned something from them, occasionally making lifelong friends along the way.

People really are at the core of what you do as a journalist, whether it’s working alongside them or writing about them.

It’s also a chance to give people a voice, who might not ordinarily have ‘the floor’. That’s probably the most rewarding aspect of this whole shebang of a career. Helping ordinary people feel some pride about what they’ve achieved. Whether it’s a personal milestone or supporting their cause or sticking your neck out to highlight injustices that impact on them, it’s a powerful tool when wielded right.

What a local newspaper writes about can have a resounding impact in a small community like the Clarence.

I’ve been fortunate to have working relationships with a broad section of the community and while journalism isn’t the only way to do this, it does give you the opportunity to get involved beyond the notebook and camera if you want. It’s easy to make friends (and enemies) in this job but if you stick to your principles you can make it out alive.

Having interviewed hundreds and hundreds of people, from 105-year-olds to Barnsey to the angry punter to grieving families, you never stop learning about people.

I can say in no particular order the things that will have pride of place in my moderate run at The Examiner (by Lauretta Godbee standards).

Seeing the changing landscape of newspapers from darkrooms and hand-drawn layouts to complete digitalisation. Writing about the disappearance of Narelle Cox. Producing and editing Clarence+ magazine. Working with our indigenous communities to make The Deadly Examiner concept a reality. Editing Clarence Life weekend section. Writing countless columns tackling subjects that don’t go well with breakfast or the mainstream. Rejuvenating long running special publications like On Track. Covering the funerals of the Challacombes and Blanket Bob. Doing the flood feature that sold out. Chatting with legends of the stage and our own backyard and working alongside some. Writing about George Greenhalgh, Brooms Head Brumby, Gillian Mears and anything cultural or historical. Helping to compile and write the Power 30 hit list. The Sense of Place home invasion and the weekly design column. Forty-page Big Weekend of Trucking. Sorting Jacaranda Thursday dress-ups.

I’ve been lucky.

To rein in this self-indulgent affair, I also want to thank anyone and everyone, whether I sat down with the notebook or tape recorder, spoke on the phone or just annoyed you with a rant that challenged your beliefs so much you had to pull me up on the street and tell me.

It’s what made the job enjoyable. See you around.