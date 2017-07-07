22°
Long time dream realised for Alana

Caitlan Charles | 7th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Alana Gordon is running for Jacaranda Queen in 2017.
Alana Gordon is running for Jacaranda Queen in 2017.

ALANA Gordon has always wanted to run for Jacaranda Queen, and with this year being her last chance, she's ready to take the plunge.

The mother of three, who is sponsored by the Village Green, has always loved Jacaranda and the community spirit it brings out in the town.

"I grew up in Grafton, so growing up around the Jacaranda Festival was always a highlight of my childhood,” she said.

"Being that next year I'm too old to run for Jacaranda Queen, I thought I'd fundraise as much as I could to give back to the community.

"The community really comes together (for Jacaranda), people change when it comes to Jacaranda, the community spirit comes out and people pull together and fundraise a lot of money.”

Mrs Gordon has always wanted to go in a hot air balloon, so for her major fundraiser, she's organised for a hot ballooning company to come to Grafton.

"I am organising for Byron Bay Hot Air Ballooning to come to Grafton and they are going to do two sunrise flights over the Clarence Valley,” she said.

"It's something that's been on my bucket list, it's something that's never happened in the Clarence Valley so I thought I'd try to bring a new experience here and do something different for the fundraising.

"I have a superhero kids party with the Jungle Gym, so that's really exciting, I have three little kids so they are super excited about that... and I've got a golf day.”

Mrs Gordon is hoping her quest for Jacaranda Queen can help her build more relationships in the community.

"I've lived here my whole life and I've worked with Telstra for eight years, so I do have a lot of connections but meeting people I wouldn't usually meet on a day-to-day basis excites me,” she said.

For the hot air ballooning, our of 48 spots, there are only a few spots left so get in quick and purchase a ticket. The flight goes for one hour and following there will be a breakfast at Toast Espresso.

Grafton Daily Examiner
