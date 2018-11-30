Menu
SPECIAL CELBRATION: Dawn Allen was lavished and serenaded by the entire class of Alstonville Nestle in Child centre for her 90th birthday on Wednesday. Marc Stapelberg
Kindy kids surprise 90yr old neighbour with birthday party

Francis Witsenhuysen
30th Nov 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
GREAT great grandmother Dawn Allen smiled from ear to ear as an entire kindy class ate her birthday cake.

The long-time neighbour of Alstonville's Nestle In Child Care was there to celebrate her 90th birthday at a special gathering put on by the kindy on Wednesday.

The class of 39 children and staff gathered around her to sing her happy birthday, not once but twice, and lavish her with a bouquet of flowers and a giant birthday card made by the kids.

The keen gardener has lived next to the kindergarten building for 32 years and over that time developed a strong affinity with the children and staff.

"This is just lovely," Dawn said.

"I love the kids, I listen to them from home and I really miss them when they go away on holidays.

"My great great grandchildren used to come here; the eldest are 14 and 10 now. It's a wonderful kindergarten"

Lisa Martin said that during the 18 years she had been the kindy director Dawn had held excursions in her garden for the kids and used to come and read them stories.

"She is just a beautiful, humble lady," Ms Martin said.

"It feels like it's a special thing to do for her.

"She's someone in the community that we respect and who we care for.

"It's important for the kids. Some don't have grandparents in this area so it's nice for them to have someone like Dawn to look up too."

