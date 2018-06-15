Long wait on Yamba Road this afternoon

The line of traffic back at Palmers Island.

MOTORISTS are reporting long delays as the school and work traffic combines with the roadworks on Romiaka Bridge to form long lines.

Photos have been posted to Facebook showing the line of traffic from the roadworks back well into Palmers Island, with delays of up to 20 minutes expected.

Traffic will start to return to normal as workers finish for the day, but there are still long lines

The roadworks come as council moves to fix a "dip” in the old Romiaka Bridge that had been developing over the past few months.

Clarence Valley Council civil services manager said yesterday that the dip would be filled with asphalt today.

"We apologise for the inconvenience, but hope motorists understand the need for repairs.”