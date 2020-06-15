LONG WAY HOME: Imaginations explode in lockdown

WHILE the recent coronavirus may have had us physically in lockdown, it seems our local writers imagination has been set free.

Directors of local short story competition Long Way Home Claire Aman and Erin Brady said they’d been thrilled with the number of entries in this year’s competition, which closes next month.

“It’s so impressive that all these stories have leapt out of people this year,” Ms Aman said. “Our imaginations are always at work, no matter what, and that’s why we never stop making up stories, playing music and making art.”

The theme for the writing competition this year is “land/marks”, and already the organisers have seen a lot of original approaches.

“Primary school students love to write dramatic stories, so we have exploding volcanoes, ocean rescues, and landmarks on the move in an apocalyptic game of chess,” Ms Aman said.

“A quick preview of the stories written by adults for the open section has got us very excited. This is a year for profound writing.

“We’ve had bushfires, a flood and a pandemic. Things happening around us find their way into our subconscious and seep into our stories.

“It’s a rich feeling to write a story and think, there, that’s what I was trying to say. And when other people read it, and get it, that’s a bonus. Winning a writing competition is a major bonus. So is being published. It’s part of becoming a writer.”

The books created from the past two Long Way Home short story writing competitions.

Each year, The Long Way Home publishes the best entries from the competition, now in its third year. Primary and high school students, and adults, are invited to submit stories by July 6.

Entry is free, and there are prizes – book vouchers for primary students, and cash for high school students and adults. Details are at www.thelongwayhomestories.com.

