Long way to go as Bobcats search for way out of rut

MACLEAN Bobcats may have had their best start in years but a poor string of results has sent them back to square one ahead of a huge clash against Goonellebah Hornets on Saturday.

Consecutive defeats to Lismore Thistles (3-2) and Byron Bay (2-0) before an 8-2 humbling at the hands of reigning premiers South Lismore Celtics will have coach Dennis Mavridis scratching his head.

Maclean have shown signs of defensive frailty throughout the season, most notably in a 5-1 thumping at the hands of the Bangalow Blue Dogs, but attack has kept them in the title hunt until now.

In fact, the Bobcats are yet to keep a clean sheet so far in their return to the Football Far North Coast Premier League and this is a region Mavridis has been looking to reinforce.

Key talisman Fraser Marsh has kept his side afloat with a fruitful season in front of goal, but he admit his side had been leaking goals and that responsibility falls on each of the 11 men.

“It’s an all-round performance at the end of the day and we’ve let in a few more goals than we would have hoped. The defence starts with me so I want to help in that area,” he said earlier in the month.

A 4-3 comeback win over the Hornets earlier in the season will give the Bobcats some hope at Wherrett Park on Saturday, but it is clear Maclean need to focus on the fundamentals at the back as they aim to pull themselves out of a rut.

With just three games remaining including another tough clash against the Celtics, Maclean will need to put in a strong performance when they take the field at 5pm in Maclean on Saturday.