Longboard surfing gains wave of momentum in Yamba

SURFING: Clarence Head Longboarders celebrated their most diverse range of competitors in history after another strong turnout for their May club round at Turners Beach last Sunday.

The event takes place in Yamba on the third Sunday of every month and Di Ellis of Clarence Head Longboarders is excited at the rate it is growing within the community.

"This year we've had more juniors, particularly girls and more women than we've ever had, it's fantastic,” Ellis said.

"We've always had a lot of junior boys and men competing but this year the females are just about outnumbering the men for a change.”

"We're giving them a bit of a run for their money.”

NOSEING FORWARD: Jake Pritchett of Clarence Longboard Riders in the middle of a turn at Turners Beach on Sunday. Di Ellis

"Family involvement is growing as well and we've always wanted that community and support for everyone within the sport.”

The rise of participant numbers allowing some of the best to hand on their knowledge to the keen grommets giving it a go.

"The younger ones get a lot of support from the more experienced surfers out there and those older guys love helping the beginners and seeing the buzz they get when they're out there,” she said.

SMILES ALL ROUND: Selkie Malloy of Clarence Longboard Riders enjoying the surf at Turners Beach on Sunday. Di Ellis

"We have had a number of junior Australian champions come out of the club and with some of the juniors coming through it looks like we could get a few more.”

Ellis is also looking forward to Yamba Single Fin Take II, set to take place between June 8 to 10 and in just its second year it is already shaping up to be a huge event on the surf calender.

"We've had more entries at this stage than we did last year so it looks like it will be even bigger this time around,” she said.

CATCHING THE LIP: Ken Doyle of Clarence Longboard Riders finishing a strong run at Turners Beach on Sunday. Di Ellis

Entries close May 24 and the event will be open to competitors of all skill levels from junior girls and boys all the way up to over 40 women and over 60 men but spectators will also be welcome with an abundance of food and good company on offer on the day.