Longboards ahoy

SURFING: It is is only a matter of time before youth beats experience, as one Clarence longboarder has found out.

"For me, beating my daughter is the best award,” Di Ellis of Clarence Head Longboarders said.

"But that is virtually impossible now.”

While Di may not be beat her junior-title winning daughter Lily, there are championship points on offer in the Clarence Head Longboarders competition this weekend at Turners Beach

The laid-back nature of the event has proved to be a success with an increasing number of women and children who have been participating each month.

"I have been involved since about 2013 and while it does vary year to year, the biggest change has been the amount of women and juniors,” she said.

"And there have been a lot more women join up this year which has been really good.”

Some of the juniors form part of a subset of young surfers know as "micro groms”, which Di says form the youngest contingent of participants.

"They are the really young kids who are just old enough to stand on a board,” she said

"It can be very easy because it is almost like walking on a table for them.”

The club have fostered a culture of inclusion and encouragement at the competition and Di explained the focus was on realising individual potential rather than head to head competition.

"It is a nice family day because there is such a big mixture of ages and surfing levels, it is not super competitive,” she said

"The biggest cheers probably go to a beginner who is surfing well and having a great time catching waves.

"And of course there are big cheers for the biggest wipeouts.”

The competition usually runs on the third Sunday of each month but was postponed because of the Easter holiday break last weekend.

The sign-up for the event is at 7.30am on Sunday, April 28 at Turners Beach, Yamba and comes complete with a hot breakfast for spectators and surfers.