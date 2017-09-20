Longevity over savings at council depot

The layout of the proposed Clarence Valley Council depot on the corner of Skinner and Tyson sts, South Grafton.

COUNCILLORS have opted for quality rather than short-term cost savings when deciding what to use as a road surface in the lower level area of the new Grafton Depot.

With the cost saving option meaning council would save $11,500 by using two coast bitumen seal instead of asphalt, councillors decided it could cost them more in the long run.

Cr Karen Toms quizzed works and civil director Troy Anderson on whether he thought the change was actually worth it for council.

Mr Anderson said it was likely to need replacing in seven or eight years due to the heavy vehicles and loading equipment in the area potentially causing screwing of the surface.

"By going to the two coat seal, we'd be $11,500 in the short term, and it would need replacing in seven or eight years, depending on the surface condition,” Cr Toms asked.

"In your professional opinion, if you had a choice, what would do you?”

Mr Anderson said, if it were up to him, he would be putting down asphalt in the area when taking into consideration the long term costs.

Council unanimously voted for cost saving measures on the light vehicle carpark surface being two coast bitumen instead of asphalt, the entry road being completely asphalt, the Skinner St driveway no longer having culverts and saving an anticipated $25,000 on furniture.

As a whole, the cost saving measures are expected to save the Grafton Depot project $46,000.