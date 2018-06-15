Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
News

Fire destroys landmark Queensland pub

by Talisa Eley and AAP
15th Jun 2018 7:21 AM

A LANDMARK Queensland pub has been destroyed by fire.

Longreach police inspector Mark Henderson said the Lyceum Hotel, in Longreach in the state's central west, had been completely gutted when authorities arrived around 8.15pm last night but no one was injured and adjoining properties were not damaged.

 

The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter

 

The hotel had been closed for several months and he believed it was up for sale, Insp Henderson told Queensland Country Life.

"Fire investigators and scientific personnel from Brisbane will be coming out to investigate the circumstances," he said.

The Lyceum Hotel ablaze last night. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
The Lyceum Hotel ablaze last night. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
editors picks fire hotel longreach

Top Stories

    Pool upgrade to cost $17m

    Pool upgrade to cost $17m

    Council News Grafton Olympic Pool Master Plan causes budgetary concerns with councillors

    New candidate has voters pleased they can back their party

    premium_icon New candidate has voters pleased they can back their party

    Politics Party members finally glad they have someone to vote for.

    Political baggage no bar to candidate for Shooters party

    premium_icon Political baggage no bar to candidate for Shooters party

    Politics Party predicts its candidate will open the government's coffers.

    Seasoned political fighter back for round two of his career

    premium_icon Seasoned political fighter back for round two of his career

    Politics Controversial MP tells all about fall from grace and the way back.

    Local Partners