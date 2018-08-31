Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Federal member for Page Kevin Hogan with CVAS principal Martin Oates.
Federal member for Page Kevin Hogan with CVAS principal Martin Oates. Caitlan Charles
News

Loo with a new view

by Caitlan Charles
1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM

THERE WILL be no trudging through a farm house next time the Clarence Valley Anglican School students visit their farm in Glenreagh thanks to a Federal Government grant that gave the Clarenza campus new shower and toilet facilities.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said students and staff at CVAS, Clarenza Campus in Clarenza will have full use of a new amenities block with change rooms and locker space thanks to a government grant of almost $400,000.

"It was great to visit Clarence Valley Anglican School, Clarenza Campus and see the new facilities firsthand and the impact they will have on students," he said.

"The new amenities block includes larger and enhanced facilities such as change rooms, showers and a separate disabled access facility, all of which are essential to any school."

He said in addition to funding for projects like the amenities block, the Government is also delivering a new funding system to ensure every student gets the resources they need.　

Principal Martin Oates thanks Mr Hogan for the Federal Governments contribution to the facilities.

"I'd like to acknowledge the Federal Government's contribution," he said. "For those of you who might not be aware, part of the funding was to relocate our old amenities to our rural property at Glenreagh.

"I can say with confidence that the next trip we make to the farm for an excursion we will not have to trudge through Ted and Peggy's house to use the amenities."

 

Clarence Valley Anglican School year 5/6 students were given certificates by Kevin Hogan following their trip to Canberra earlier this year.
Clarence Valley Anglican School year 5/6 students were given certificates by Kevin Hogan following their trip to Canberra earlier this year. Caitlan Charles
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'We didn't get to say goodbye to our beautiful son'

    premium_icon 'We didn't get to say goodbye to our beautiful son'

    Crime Then teenager didn't think twice about grabbing the car keys. That fateful decision ended with a life lost

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Racing club calls on community to help support farmers

    premium_icon Racing club calls on community to help support farmers

    Greyhounds GREYHOUND Club teams up with Lions Club for drought relief.

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    How Clarence kids are embracing their cultural identity

    premium_icon How Clarence kids are embracing their cultural identity

    News Children learn Bundjalung culture in preschool program

    GRAND FINALS: Future league stars go into battle at Yamba

    premium_icon GRAND FINALS: Future league stars go into battle at Yamba

    Rugby League CLUB and community combine to host grand finals.

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners