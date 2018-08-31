Loo with a new view

THERE WILL be no trudging through a farm house next time the Clarence Valley Anglican School students visit their farm in Glenreagh thanks to a Federal Government grant that gave the Clarenza campus new shower and toilet facilities.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said students and staff at CVAS, Clarenza Campus in Clarenza will have full use of a new amenities block with change rooms and locker space thanks to a government grant of almost $400,000.

"It was great to visit Clarence Valley Anglican School, Clarenza Campus and see the new facilities firsthand and the impact they will have on students," he said.

"The new amenities block includes larger and enhanced facilities such as change rooms, showers and a separate disabled access facility, all of which are essential to any school."

Kevin hogan talks to CVAS students:

He said in addition to funding for projects like the amenities block, the Government is also delivering a new funding system to ensure every student gets the resources they need.

Principal Martin Oates thanks Mr Hogan for the Federal Governments contribution to the facilities.

"I'd like to acknowledge the Federal Government's contribution," he said. "For those of you who might not be aware, part of the funding was to relocate our old amenities to our rural property at Glenreagh.

"I can say with confidence that the next trip we make to the farm for an excursion we will not have to trudge through Ted and Peggy's house to use the amenities."