TOP SHELF: 10 of the Valley's prestige properties

IF you've lusted after a waterfront lifestyle, or even the wide open spaces of acreage, look away now.

Here is a rundown on 10 of the most prestigious properties in the Clarence Valley.

38 Palm Terrace, Yamba

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 4

Car Spaces 3

$2,850,000

Very rarely does an opportunity like this present itself. Your very own 3554sqm paradise with deep riverfrontage to the Clarence River.

Positioned on the North-Western point of what is arguably one of Yamba's finest housing estates, this astounding property enjoys waterways to two boundaries, something very rarely offered in our marketplace.

The layout of this 347m2 single level residence is impressive to say the least. Ideally designed to take advantage of the site, this five bedroom, three bathroom home ensures the breathtaking river front outlook is enjoyed from most rooms in the house.

253 School Road, Palmers Island

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Car Spaces 22

$1,650,000

The words 'rare' and 'unique' seem to be a vast understatement when used in reference to this 7Ha / 17.5 acre (approx.) island retreat, and again, it brings an entire new meaning to the term 'once-in-a-lifetime'. All the old cliches suddenly appear to have been used in all the wrong places.

On 2 lots, 1 title with a shared driveway, the property comprises a 1 acre (approx), riverfront house block amongst superb, manicured gardens with full access to the aquatic wonderland before you; and a 16.5 acre (approx) inland allotment with a fully established fish farming enterprise - a thriving industry in this region - offering a meticulously developed aquaculture set-up with sophisticated farming technology, machinery and equipment to ensure high-quality and sustainable production well into the future.

THE HOME itself is equally as impressive as its location. Spread over 396sqm under the roofline, this Australian ranch-style residence strikes a commanding presence, promising high-quality, luxurious - and yet, relaxed living for all.

797A Yamba Rd, Palmers Island

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Car Spaces 2

$1,385,000

'RIVERVIEW' - an outstanding property providing an idyllic rural riverside lifestyle, a place of beauty and enviable privacy. The convenience of being just a short drive into Yamba or Maclean is a huge bonus.

The residence is an absolute delight and well equipped to deliver maximum comfort levels for all the family. Features include an expansive open plan living room, a modern timber kitchen with dishwasher and family room dining.

All these areas are air-conditioned, take river views and have access onto the poolside verandah. There are 4-bedrooms, the main is special - spa bath en-suite, walk-in robe, TV, verandah access and river views. Bedroom 4 is enormous and has been designed to double as an extra living room, it also has verandah access and river views. The main bathroom continues the theme of comfort through size.

3 Thompson Street, Iluka

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Car Spaces 2

$1,200,000

Built in 2010, with the views over the river and the rainforest very much in mind, 3 Thompson Street was designed with the family in mind.

A feature is the roof top viewing deck to capture the views and sea breezes while enjoying a cool drink after a hot day in the sun. The lockup double garage is situated next to the entrance with a studio or home office on the ground floor.

The flooring was chosen to make sure the sand was not an issue from feet coming home from the beach and the kitchen provides seamless flow onto an extensive private entertainment area.

11 Pebbly Crescent, The Sandon

Bedrooms 4

Bath: 1

Garage: 1

$1,500,000

The house is perched up near the headland and has plenty of space for a large family. This home has been lovingly enjoyed over the years by a few generations who have loved and explored Sandon and all its treasures, but have now decided to reluctantly sell.

The double storey, four bedroom home has a brick lower storey and timber on the upper storey, stylishly and timelessly presented with timber floorboards throughout, with many cosy seating areas to relax and enjoy the sounds of the ocean. The house presents some quirky original features that will definitely interest those buyers looking for a step back in time all adding to the beach holiday vibe of the property.

10 Ashby Island Rd, Ashby

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Car Spaces 2

$1,080,000

This beautiful property, known as "Riverview", sits on 3,858m2 of landscaped gardens with mature trees, its own private jetty, and wonderful river views over one of the widest parts of the mighty Clarence River.

The master built home sits on a completely flood- free ridge, and takes advantage of the privacy and scenery this property offers discerning buyers. Of brick and tile construction, the meticulous planning spares no expense and allows subtle, easy movement between the 3 levels of building. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 kitchens and the expansive verandas all have views to the river, the garden or the in-ground swimming pool surrounded by exotic palms.

68 Ocean Rd, Brooms Head

Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 Car Spaces 5 House

$950,000

89 Sanders Road

Whiteman Creek

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 3

Car Spaces 3

Majestically poised on the banks of the Clarence River this beautiful home, built and designed for family and friends will leave a lasting impression on anyone who is invited to its private riverfront location.

Situated a 10-15 minute scenic drive from Grafton and under an hour to the beaches of Yamba or Wooli, the property will appeal to a variety of buyers looking to settle a large family, professional couple or retired couple with visiting grandchildren, guests or extended family.

Set upon approx. 47 acre allotment, the residence consists of 2 generous sized living areas, modern kitchen, dining area, full office, 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs and a fully self contained ground level unit downstairs, a fabulous place for extended guest visits or the in-laws. Vehicle accommodation is cleverly catered for beneath in a 3 car garage and there is some excellent workshop and storage room for the handyman.

35 Waratah Crescent, Minnie Water

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Car Spaces 2

$955,000

This house is practically in original condition from days gone by with art deco fixtures and fittings from its rich history that will tweak a nerve from yesteryear in all.

Watching moon rises over the ocean on a balmy summers night with friends and family after a day at the beach is what this home is made for.

Whether you want the classic charm, or care to remodel with your own concept, the rooms and space over 2 levels will accommodate.

89 Sanders Road Whiteman Creek

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 3

Car Spaces 3

$975,000

Set upon approx. 47 acre allotment, the residence consists of 2 generous sized living areas, modern kitchen, dining area, full office, 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs and a fully self contained ground level unit downstairs, a fabulous place for extended guest visits or the in-laws.

Vehicle accommodation is cleverly catered for beneath in a 3 car garage and there is some excellent workshop and storage room for the handyman.

3 Riverside Drive, Grafton

3 Riverside Drive, Grafton

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Car Spaces 2

$755,000

Secluded and privately tucked away in the most select position on the Clarence River south bank, neighbouring a leafy nature reserve, is this fabulous family home designed to fully embrace the magnificent sweeping view right across the river.

Private off-street covered parking within the gardened courtyard is excellent for 2 vehicles. The residence sings with classic features of parquetry floors, solid timber window frames, sliding doors and banisters.

Being split level the upstairs area includes the delightful spacious kitchen with gorgeous light-filled box window inviting the garden inside. From the kitchen is the dining area and open lounge room where the full impact of the big river view is felt.

