Stella Hughes - Target Best Dressed Little Lady 1-6 years entrant
People and Places

LOOK: All 100+ entrants in cup day Kids Fashions

16th Jul 2018 5:07 PM
IT MAY have been the final day of the races, but Maclean Cup day brings with it the largest fashion field assembled during the July racing carnival.

Every year, more than a hundred eager young race-goers assemble for the Target Kids Fashions across five categories, with lots of prizes on offer.

We've managed to snap every single entrant who graced the stage this year, so if you missed out seeing them on course, or your little fashionista got a chance on stage, here's where to look.

Target Best Dressed Little Lady 1-6

 

Target Best Dressed Little Lady 7-12

 

Target Best Dressed Little Gent 1-6

 

Target Best Dressed Little Gent 7-12

 

Target Best Dressed Teen

 

    Local Partners