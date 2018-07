The finalists in the Lady of the Carnival stakes on South Grafton Cup day line up for judging.

ADELAIDE Zietsch took out the double for fashions in race week this wek, but there were plenty of other outfits on display.

From classic elegance, faux fur to some shorter and more colourful ensembles, there was plenty for the judges to take a look at.

Take a look at our photo gallery with every outfit on display. Which one was your favourite?