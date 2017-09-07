24°
News

LOOK: Astonishing pictures of lucky escape at Ulmarra

A car and caravan crashed over the levee wall near the Ulmarra Ferry
A car and caravan crashed over the levee wall near the Ulmarra Ferry Malcolm Larkin

UPDATE 6PM: Astonishing photos have emerged of an incident where a car towing a caravan has crashed near the Ulmarra Ferry.

The 4wd and caravan have leapt over the levee wall, with the caravan flipping on its top.

Police cars surround the accident, but said that the driver was unhurt in the incident.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Previously:

LIVE Traffic NSW is reporting a collision between a car and a caravan at Commerfords Lane, near Ulmarra.

At approximately 1pm, the collision was reported near the Ulmarra Ferry.

A police spokesperson said that the caravan had flipped onto its roof, and a crane would be required to remove it from a ditch.

Traffic is no longer affected, and noone was hurt in the incident.

Related Items

Topics:  caravan editors choice pacific highway ulmarra

Grafton Daily Examiner
All fire permits suspended in Clarence Valley

All fire permits suspended in Clarence Valley

Fire permits suspended up the entire North Coast due to hot conditions

Dance studio jets off to Disneyland

Clarence River Dance Academy are preparing for their trip to America where they will perform at Disney Land and in Hollywood.

Clarence Valley dancers take on LA

'I am 100% innocent': Yorke confused by positive cobalt reading

READY TO RACE: Spirited gelding Mr Snowman bonds with his trainer Gordon Yorke at the Grafton stables.

Yorke intends to challenge cobalt reading in horse Follow Through.

Sam a big part of pie-eating comp

WHO ATE ALL THE PIES? Hanks Kitchen owner Aaron Hancock, left and Sam Carroll get ready to take on their pie-eating challenge.

Don't miss the pie eating competition Friday mornings

Local Partners