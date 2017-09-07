LOOK: Astonishing pictures of lucky escape at Ulmarra

A car and caravan crashed over the levee wall near the Ulmarra Ferry

UPDATE 6PM: Astonishing photos have emerged of an incident where a car towing a caravan has crashed near the Ulmarra Ferry.

The 4wd and caravan have leapt over the levee wall, with the caravan flipping on its top.

Police cars surround the accident, but said that the driver was unhurt in the incident.

Previously:

LIVE Traffic NSW is reporting a collision between a car and a caravan at Commerfords Lane, near Ulmarra.

At approximately 1pm, the collision was reported near the Ulmarra Ferry.

A police spokesperson said that the caravan had flipped onto its roof, and a crane would be required to remove it from a ditch.

Traffic is no longer affected, and noone was hurt in the incident.